John McCain Blames Arizona Diamondbacks For His Incoherent Questioning Of James Comey

Everyone is buzzing about senator John McCain’s bizarre questioning of former FBI director James Comey during a much ballyhooed hearing on Thursday. McCain’s questions were almost incoherent as he wandered all over the place and never seemed to make a point. But the 80-year-old senator had an easy explanation for what happened: he stayed up too late watching his hometown Arizona Diamondbacks play.

McCain released a statement following Thursday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing claiming that he stayed up late watching the Dbacks take on the San Diego Padres. And who wouldn’t have been up until the wee hours of the morning watching a clash between one of the worst teams in baseball and the second-place Diamondbacks? That’s must-see television. I mean, it’s not like McCain had somewhere important to be in the morning…

McCain issues a statement on his hearing questions, suggests he shouldn't "stay up late watching Diamondbacks night games" pic.twitter.com/09sSpT0Vcn — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) June 8, 2017

Here is video of McCain’s questions:

That’s almost sad it’s so incoherent.