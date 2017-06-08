Remember When The Warriors Would've Been Better Off Not Signing Kevin Durant

The Warriors would've been better off not signing Kevin Durant. Nick Wright (@getnickwright) explains. pic.twitter.com/Y5Tdzp6usV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 10, 2017

Last year’s Golden State Warriors won an NBA-record 73 games during the regular season but fell short of the ultimate goal after blowing a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. As a response, they brought in free agent Kevin Durant during the offseason.

Many basketball fans thought the addition of a future Hall of Fame player in his prime would help was a good thing for the Warriors. FS1’s Nick Wright disagreed and went public with his contrarian take while guest hosting The Herd with Colin Cowherd with Cris Carter on March 10.

“What I don’t think many people accounted for … is what Durant’s arrival was going to do to the guy who used to be the second-best player in the world: Stephen Curry,” he said. “For anyone who says they’d still do it, the facts and evidence is this. Last year they were 73-9, this year they’re thankful to even be the one seed.

I think the opposite opinion is the one — no, no the Warriors made the right move — that opinion, is the one that had to be proven. I think this one appears just obviously true because last year’s Warriors team, CC, is the best I’ve ever seen.”

So who will be proven correct when it’s all said and done? The masses or Wright? When will we truly know if adding Kevin Durant was a net positive for the Warriors?

It’s dangerous to jump to conclusions, but his 34.0/10/6 average in the NBA Finals on 56 percent shooting may prove to be a good thing, as will his late heroics in Game 3.

It’s premature to say Stephen Curry hasn’t been totally ruined by having to share a court with Durant, but the two-time MVP does carry a 28.7/.9.7/9.0 slash line into Game 4.

Only one take can be correct. Can’t wait to see which one will be vindicated.