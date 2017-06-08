LeBron Says Super Teams Are "Great for the League" and He's Right

The Warriors are up 3-0 on the Cavs, and will go for the sweep Friday. And then the offseason begins, with one question: Who else can create Super Teams to challenge the Cavs in the East or (gulp) the Warriors in the West?

I think we’ll see two or three emerge, possibly in Miami (which now has cap space and the shrewd Pat Riley) and Boston (picks and cap space) and don’t rule out the Spurs (who might add Chris Paul or possibly move LaMarcus Aldridge).

That, to me, is great for the NBA.

What does LeBron think about Super Teams? He answered that question today.

I think it’s great. It’s great for our league. Right now, look at our TV ratings, look at the money our league is pouring in. I mean, guys are loving the game, our fans love the game … if I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody.

Revenue is through the roof thanks to the new TV deal. The NBA just set another attendance record. Nobody complained when the Lakers and Celtics met three times in the Finals in the 80s. Where’s the beef?