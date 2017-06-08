Major League Baseball to Investigate Domestic Violence Claim Against Addison Russell

Major League Baseball will investigate claims of domestic violence made against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell in an Instagram post, a league official said Thursday morning.

The post from Russell’s wife, Melisa which went up during last night’s Cubs game, has since been deleted but read “Being free to be able to make your own choices for your own happiness beats being cheated on, lied to, & disrespected any day. #herestonewbeginnings #onlygetsbetterfromhere”

A woman Melisa categorized as a friend added this to the comments:

Both women are expected to be interviewed by investigators under the domestic violence policy.

[Chicago Sun-Times]