Roundup: Ferris Bueller on Facebook Live, Peacock Runs Amok in Liquor Store, Big Layoffs Coming to AOL/Yahoo

Kylie and Kendall Jenner … Man jumps on car out of nowhere, kicks in windshield … Alex Rodriguez may have been sexting with a woman other than J-Lo … Is it time for Colin Kaepernick to start speaking for himself? … Asbury Park is cool … Updates on the Bill Cosby trial … Christopher Wray nominated as next FBI director … Own one of Vladimir Putin’s watches … Road Rules’ Danny Dias passes away … Aly Raisman speaks out against body-shaming … TLC’s No Scrubs policy remains in place … Samurai armor for pets and kids … Domino’s to stream Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on FB Live … Sony has now sold one million virtual reality headsets … Amateur soccer club in Massachusetts now sponsored by porn site … The Roman Empire, mapped like a subway system … Michigan triplets all tied for high school valedictorian … A LeBron statue made of lint … “Disgruntled man releases 100 live bedbugs in Maine city office“.

What Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity means for Tesla, and the planet [Fast Company]

How the U.S. stacks up against the rest of the world in mobile and broadband internet speed [Mashable]

The whole Beatles catalogue ranked from best to worst [Vulture]

Interesting story on LeBron’s Uninterrupted platform [WSJ]

Police officers are reportedly less respectful toward black drivers [NY Times]

A photographer spent a year with a 60-year-old hoarder [Vice]

I continue to worry that these fancy new Cubs clubs will cause empty seat ugliness akin to new Yankee Stadium [Crain’s Chicago]

A very impressive baseball card collection [Sports Collectors Daily]

Diplo takes 320 flights a year. Here’s his travel advice [GQ]

D.C. bar to have free drinks for codewords during Comey testimony [Grubstreet]

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar doesn’t think Bill Maher should be fired [THR]

Lots of layoffs coming at Yahoo and AOL [Recode]

How do we get more trick plays in baseball?

DIY pinball machine

This genetically modified dragonfly/drone might be the beginning of the machines taking over

As if bugs didn't have it hard enough, this dragonfly was made into a drone. pic.twitter.com/9d64WfusHt — Mashable (@mashable) June 7, 2017

Peacock causes $500 of damage in a liquor store