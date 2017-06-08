Saudi Arabian Soccer Team Refused to Participate in Moment of Silence for London Terror Victims During World Cup Qualifier With Australia

Saudi Arabia played a World Cup Qualifier in Adelaide, Australia today, and before the game, the Australian Football Confederation held a moment of silence for the victims of the London terror attacks, including two Australian women.

According to the Daily Mail, the Saudi Arabia team refused to line up and participate and took their positions on their side of the field.

Both the AFC and the Saudi team agreed that the minute of silence could be held. The FFA was further advised by Saudi team officials that this tradition was not in keeping with Saudi culture and they would move to their side of the field and respect our custom whilst taking their own positions on the field.

Here is an image during the moment of silence.

The Saudi players' response to the minute's silence for London attacks before today's World Cup qualifier against Australia #AUSvKSA pic.twitter.com/TijVpt4KHk — Phil Clark (@philclark79) June 8, 2017

And here is video of the pre-game before the World Cup qualifier.

The Daily Mail points out other occasions where Saudi Arabian teams have observed a moment of silence at sporting events, including club Al-Ahli doing so before a match with Barcelona, after the Chapecoense air disaster.

Australia won the match 3-2.