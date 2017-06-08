UNC Shortstop Logan Warmoth Is Dating FSU Cheerleader Tristan Muniz

Logan Warmoth is likely set to be a first round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft on Tuesday. The North Carolina shortstop is generally considered the top middle infielder in the college ranks. He’s also dating former Florida State cheerleader Tristan Muniz, so it’s safe to say Logan is winning at life right now.
Well done Logan, well done indeed.
Muniz is from Orlando, where she was named All-Metro as a high school cheerleader. She’s now a Kappa Delta at Florida State.
Here are a few shots of the happy couple:
Some more pictures from Tristan’s fantastic Instagram page follow on the next few pages.
