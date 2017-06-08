UNC Shortstop Logan Warmoth Is Dating FSU Cheerleader Tristan Muniz

Logan Warmoth is likely set to be a first round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft on Tuesday. The North Carolina shortstop is generally considered the top middle infielder in the college ranks. He’s also dating former Florida State cheerleader Tristan Muniz, so it’s safe to say Logan is winning at life right now.

Two impressive things about this photo: 1) her and 2) Zack doing dishes A post shared by Logan Warmoth (@loganwarmoth) on May 5, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Well done Logan, well done indeed.

Muniz is from Orlando, where she was named All-Metro as a high school cheerleader. She’s now a Kappa Delta at Florida State.

Here are a few shots of the happy couple:

he's cool A post shared by Tristan Muniz (@tristan_muniz) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

All smiles for the heels!! A post shared by Tristan Muniz (@tristan_muniz) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

semi A post shared by Tristan Muniz (@tristan_muniz) on Oct 28, 2016 at 12:21pm PDT

