The good news for Carlos Gonzalez? He laid into a fastball and sent it 480 feet up into the outer reaches of the right-field stands.

The bad news? It was slightly foul and the count remained 1-2 before he eventually struck out. Looked cool though. Plus, it gave MLB.com a reason to dig in on some of the more memorable foul balls in recent memory, Good to see these non-events finally get their due.