Christian Pulisic, the great young hope for American soccer, had a nice goal to put the U.S. up 1-0 on Trinidad & Tobago in this evening’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match.

Pulisic is just 18 years old, and really has the potential to be something special.

UPDATE: And he scored again: