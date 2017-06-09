An Early Look at Five Favorites to Win the U.S. Open

With the U.S. Open at Erin Hills right around the corner, here is a look at the five current favorites to win the tournament.

Dustin Johnson

(Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +750

Tee Time: 8:35 AM with Martin Kaymer and Jordan Spieth

Dustin Johnson has been playing spectacular golf this season, even after suffering a freak accident ahead of the Masters that caused him to withdraw, he came back and placed second at the Wells Fargo Championship. He’s only missed two cuts this season and has finished outside of the top three times in 12 events. He ranks first in driving distance, first in greens hit in regulation, and most importantly has improved to 13th in strokes gained on approach to the green.

He’s the overwhelming favorite coming in with three wins under his belt this season.

Jordan Spieth

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Odds: +875

Tee Time: 8:35 AM with Martin Kaymer and Dustin Johnson

Jordan Spieth has one win under his belt this year that came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He’s also got five other top 10 finishes this season. He ranks first in strokes gained on approach to the green, 11th in strokes gained tee-to-green, and 7th in strokes gained total. His recent performances show a bit of inconsistency with two missed cuts and two top five finishes in his last five events, but he always seems to step up on the big stage.

Rory McIlroy

(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Odds: +1000

Tee Time: 2:09 PM with Jason Day and Justin Rose

Rory McIlroy’s season was hampered with an early rib injury, but he’s come on strong since returning. With only six PGA Tour events under his belt, there is a limited amount of data to suggest that McIlroy is ready to capture another U.S. Open title, but it is Rory and he is more than capable of performing under the pressure. In those six events, he has finished out side of the top 10 only twice.

Jason Day

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Odds: +1250

Tee Time: 2:09 PM with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy

Jason Day’s season has also been a bit in disarray. He took a little time off after learning of his mother’s battle with cancer and said it had been affecting him in the beginning of the season, which is understandable. Day has not won a tournament since winning The Players Championship in May of 2016, which is hard to imagine considering the massive talent that he is. His best finish to date came just a couple of weeks ago at the AT&T Byron Nelson when he had a putt to force a playoff with Billy Horschel but missed badly and ultimately ended up finishing second. The rest of his season has been up and down with finishes as high as T5, a couple of missed cuts, and finishes as low as T60.

Jon Rahm

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Odds: +1750

Tee Time: 7:51 AM with Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler

All eyes have been on the young Spaniard Jon Rahm for a while now. Rahm started off the 2016-17 season slowly but caught fire at the Farmers Insurance Open and then finished in the top five in five of his next nine events. He missed the cut at the Memorial, but prior to that finished tied for second at the Dean and Deluca Invitational. He ranks third in strokes gained off the tee, even with his shortened backswing, sixth in strokes gained on approach to the green, second in strokes gained tee-to-green, and third in strokes gained total.

His time is coming, and it very well could be this year at Erin Hills.