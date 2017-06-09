Bryce Harper Now One of "Only 2 or 3 Guys in History to Ever Bust the Guts Out of a Baseball"

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bryce Harper is building himself into quite a legend and it will only grow after Thursday night’s freak occurrence. The Washington Nationals outfielder fouled off a payoff pitch in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles. In the process, he ripped the cover — slightly — off the ball. It was well short of a Benny “The Jet” disrobing but still somewhat cool. Harper, perhaps knowing the moment would go viral, perfectly timed his hair flipping to be a part of the experience.

C'mon, Bryce man … only 2 or 3 guys in history ever busted the guts out of a baseball. pic.twitter.com/SkkR9W4AJI — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 9, 2017

Re-creating a classic scene from a 1993 movie is a surefire way to drum up interest in the game among America’s Millennials.