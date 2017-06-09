Draymond Green Avoids Ejection As It Turns Out First Half Technical Was on Steve Kerr

Draymond Green was initially thought to be ejected. Now it’s being reported Steve Kerr received one of the 2 issued technicals…what a mess pic.twitter.com/udXpw1syDD — KNBR (@KNBR) June 10, 2017

A very weird situation just played out in Game 4 of Warriors-Cavs. Draymond Green got whistled for a touch foul Kevin Love, and appeared to receive a technical foul for arguing the call. His level of complaining wasn’t anything out of the ordinary of what we often see out of Green, and probably wasn’t enough to warrant an ejection for his second technical of the game. Everybody thought it was his second T of the game, and he was out.

But then it turned out he wasn’t ejected?

Draymond had been whistled for a technical in the first half, after, you guessed it, arguing a call. At the moment, Steve Kerr was also arguing. However, it was announced over the PA as a technical on Draymond.

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr REALLY did not like that foul call. (Draymond got a technical) #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/JiLPfZPAFB — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) June 10, 2017

So, which one wasn’t a technical on Green?

Doris Burke said after the controversy that, despite what the official scorers said they had been told in the first half, the technical then had actually been on Kerr and not Draymond.

What a bizarre sequence.