Hugo Lloris Makes Disastrous Blunder in Extra Time to Gift Sweden Game Winner in World Cup Qualifying

France was on the verge of a draw with Sweden that would have kept them atop UEFA Group A World Cup Qualifying in a tough group that includes both the Swedes and Dutch. With mere seconds remaining, goalkeeper Hugo LLorisventured out of his box to play a ball, and then made an imprudent pass right down the middle of the field to no one. It was immediately shot on goal by Ola Toivonen, and Lloris could only watch as it sailed in.

Ouch.

As a result of that gaffe, Sweden is now tied with France but currently ahead of them to get the automatic berth on goal differential, with two games left. That sets up a huge match between France and the Netherlands in August, with the Dutch lurking just 3 points back.