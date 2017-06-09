Jim Cornette: If I Knew I'd Get Away With It, I'd Murder Vince Russo

Jim Cornette and Vince Russo have not liked each other for decades, and that remains the case. Pro wrestling is Cornette’s life’s work and obsession, and he feels that the version of the genre that Russo brought to prominence first in WWF and later when he got the full keys to WCW bastardized the art form he loved.

Last week, Cornette appeared on Table for 3 on WWE Network with Eric Bischoff and Michael PS Hayes. Bischoff had a terrible experience working with Russo in WCW — if you’ve watched or read anything about the fall of WCW, you’re well aware that this is an understatement — and when Russo’s name came up on the program, Cornette said that Russo emails Vince McMahon weekly begging for a job.

On the Wrestling Inc podcast, Russo vehemently denied that this was the case. The site has a transcription/summary, but the extent of it is that Russo, who had been crushing WWE’s product on his weekly podcast, had been thrilled to see Shane McMahon return 14 months ago. At one point, Russo emailed Vince McMahon to say that instead of criticizing the product weekly, he’d be open to contributing to improving it. Not particularly shockingly, McMahon replied that there was “nothing available at this time.”

On his own podcast this week, which was covered by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Cornette went on a new 10-minute rant bashing Russo. He said that he’d murder him he if knew he’d get away with it, repeatedly called him an unemployed loser living in his inlaws’ basement, and challenged him to a real fight with no witnesses. Warning: Language is very NSFW: