LaVar Ball Spanked His Kids. So What? Don't Equate it to Child Abuse

LaVar Ball has been pretty quiet during the NBA Finals, but now that the series is just about over, it’s time for Basketball’s Most Famous Dad to say something that blows up into a huge story!

He spoke to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman on a wide range of topics, including disciplining his kids:

Also during the interview, LaVar talked about different types of discipline he used on his sons, including giving Lonzo “a couple of hits upside the head” after he missed curfew and was pulled over by police in high school, and using a “belt or something” to discipline LaMelo. Ball later clarified remarks he made during the interview, saying that he has spanked each once in their lives — and that has instilled a sense of fear in which he hasn’t needed to do it again. “I spanked them once,” LaVar said. “To let them know there are repercussions at times. But my boys are respectful, and usually my voice is enough.”

And … here comes the faux outrage online because this is what people do. Those without kids are the strongest and most over-the-top, of course. Oh no, LaVar Ball hit his kids! Child Abuse!

This isn’t Adrian Peterson using a switch on his kid, leaving marks, and a police report being filed. Just stop.

Parents discipline their kids. Everyone will have an opinion on whether or not a line is being crossed. Your line may be different from your neighbor’s line, Malcolm Gladwell’s line, and your best friend’s line. Psychologists will weigh in. Studies will be done. Then further studies will counter those. Thanks for taking us down this no-win road, LaVar.

Can we get back to talking about the greatest team in NBA history? Kevin Durant taking the torch from LeBron?