USA Today Sports

Roundup: James Comey Under Oath; Phil Collins' Fall; The Best LeBron-Warriors Take

Roundup: James Comey Under Oath; Phil Collins' Fall; The Best LeBron-Warriors Take

Roundup

Roundup: James Comey Under Oath; Phil Collins' Fall; The Best LeBron-Warriors Take

The NFL “brotherhood” doesn’t exist Mr. Comey goes to Washington10 Things We Learned .. That’s Brooklyn Decker over there … Own Vladimir Putin’s watch … Trump’s been blind to boundaries for yearsPhil Collins hospitalized after fall … Long read on clouds to cleanse the palatte … Nissan working on an automatic braking system … Jon Lester was nearly a Cleveland Indian … Not even Tom Cruise’s charisma can save The Mummy … Jury may soon hear from Bill Cosby … Greg McDermott passed on the Ohio State jobDaniel Richman had a dayBritney Spears still has it … How many years until sports betting is legal in a majority of states … Huge win for PETA here … Sandy Hook denier sentenced for threatening victim’s fatherDraymond Green’s mom is always down … If Jerry Seinfeld needs me, I will serve him for the rest of my days … Something positive … Brad Pitt is an alarming weathermanJulian Edelman remaining with the Patriots for years to come … Where will LeBron James go next … The Bible verse on Stephen Curry’s sneakers … Addison Russell denies abuse allegation … A new Making a Murderer theory …  Just my take but men don’t need more than 3 good pairs of jeans … This police officer-involved video is troublingBritish election full of surprises

Smart take here. LeBron can be the greatest individual player in history and the Golden State Warriors can be the greatest team in history. [CBS Sports]

Everyone knows Star Wars was good. What this piece presupposes is, what if it wasn’t? [AV Club]

Area Man unconcerned about president’s character. [Newsweek]

Black socks are a thing and the Times is on it. [NYT]

Protesters picked the wrong columnist to assault.

Dale Jr. out there trying to replace the CarFax fox.

.Oh my.

, Roundup

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home