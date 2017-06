U.S. Open Tee Times Have Been Set

The tee times for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin have have been released. Clearly the field is loaded with talent considering this is a major and Dustin Johnson is looking to be the first defending champion since Curtis Strange did so in 1988 and 1989.

Johnson is paired with Jordan Spieth and another two-time major champion, who has a U.S. Open win, in Martin Kaymer.

The only question is whether or not Phil Mickelson will be able to make it from his daughter’s graduation to his tee time at Erin Hills in time.

Number 1 Tee

6:45 AM Jordan Neibrugge Talor Gooch Kevin Daugherty 6:56 AM Andres Romero Brice Garnett Player TBD 7:07 AM Yusaku Miyazato J.T. poston Aaron Rai 7:18 AM David Lingmerth Paul Dunne Haotong Li 7:29 AM Stewart Hagestad (a) Chez Reavie Gene Sauers 7:40 AM Brandt Snedeker Alex Noren Tyrrell Hatton 7:51 AM Rafa Cabrera Bello Thomas Pieters Brooks Koepka 8:02 AM Gary Woodland J.B. holmes Jason Kokrak 8:13 AM Russell Knox Scott Gregory (a) Martin Laird 8:24 AM Kevin Kisner Billy Horschel Branden Grace 8:35 AM Webb Simpson Ernie Els Lucas Glover 8:46 AM Tyson Alexander Christopher Crawford (a) Max Greyserman 8:57 AM Matthew Cambell Garrett Osborn Walker Lee (a) 12:30 PM Jack Maguire Corey Conners Ben Kohles 12:41 PM Eddie Pepperell Chan Kim Player TBD 12:52 PM Jhonattan Vegas Yuta Ikeda Sean O’Hair 1:03 PM Andrew Johnston Brian Stuard George Coetzee 1:14 PM March Leishman Pat Perez Si Woo Kim 1:25 PM Russell Henley Scottie Scheffler (a) Harris English 1:36 PM Bubba Watson Adam Scott Sergio Garcia 1:47 PM Henrik Stenson Charl Schwartzel Louis Oothuizen 1:58 PM Jimmy Walker Justin Thomas Paul Casey 2:09 PM Jason Day Justin Rose Rory McIlroy 2:20 PM Steve Stricker Stewart Cink Phil Mickelson 2:31 PM Ryan Brehm John Oda (a) Jonathan Randolph 2:42 PM Mason Anderson (a) Derek Barron Roman Robledo

Number 10 Tee