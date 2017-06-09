VIDEO: This is Literally the Worst High-Five Attempt I've Ever Seen

Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn enjoyed some surprising success in yesterday’s election. So did Lord Buckethead. But did Lord Buckethead author one of the worst high-five attempts in recorded history?

No. That fell under Corbyn’s purview. His attempt to make his human hand contact with Emily Thornberry’s human hand failed miserably and he ended up swatting her chest. After a few viewings I realized she never intimated she was interested in a high-five at all but was instead doing a cool “point” thing.

The duo did play the situation off pretty well. I’ll give them that much.