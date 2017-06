Suffice it to say Cleveland doesn’t think much of Draymond Green, and Draymond Green doesn’t think much of Cleveland.

After Game 4 of the NBA Finals, a Cleveland win that held off a sweep, Green was asked something about Cleveland, and offered the following insult.

"I don't pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland. They don't seem to be the sharpest people around." – Draymond Green#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/mlHt9hOPFo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2017

Stings.