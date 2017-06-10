New England Patriots' Super Bowl Rings Aren't Subtle

One would think winning a Super Bowl — the fifth of some New England Patriots players’ careers — would be reward enough but, then again, it’s tough to pass on the opportunity to design extravagant baubles in testament of the big moment. Plus, it’s another reason to party and get another jab in at the vanquished foe.

The world champions received their championship rings at a soiree that included Gucci Mane last night. The jewelry is engraved with the phrase “Greatest Comeback Ever” and features 283 diamonds as a reminder the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead.

Not subtle at all. Hopefully Vladimir Putin appreciates the symbolism if he ever gets his hands on one of these things.

Patriots confirm that there are 283 diamonds in new champ ring. They were, of course, down 28-3. pic.twitter.com/XkVW5669an — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 10, 2017

The party appears to have been a very good time.

La famiglia 💪🏆💯 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT