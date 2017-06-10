VIDEO: Between-Innings Entertainment Turns Into Life Lesson

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Atlanta Braves’ between-inning entertainment pitted a reasonably fleet-footed bro against a supremely speedy fella wearing a comical costume in a race from foul line to foul line. The fan was given a significant headstart and really thought he was going to win, hamming it up for the SunTrust Park crowd. Good, clean fun turned into a heavy life lesson when the premature celebration caused him to stumble, eat dirt and lose the race.

Pride cometh before the fall — and sometimes before the bottom of the fifth.