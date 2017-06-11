Sebastian Telfair Arrested With Guns, Ammo And Marijuana

Sebastian Telfair was once heralded as basketball’s next big thing, now he might be the next inmate at his local prison. Telfair was arrested on Sunday morning in Brooklyn, and was found with three loaded firearms, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and two bags of marijuana. Police also found a burning marijuana cigarette.

BREAKING: @NBA star Sebastian Telfair arrested in BK with semi-automatic gun, loaded guns, loads of ammunition and marijuana, PD sources pic.twitter.com/6hdhSdyXlS — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 11, 2017

That’s quite an arsenal.

The 32-year-old Telfair was with another man, Jami Thomas at the time of the arrest. The pair was in a 2017 Ford F-150 with Florida license plates, that was parked illegally on the median on Atlantic Avenue near Clausson Street in Brooklyn. When officers approached the pair began to drive away before they were pulled over.

Telfair, a Brooklyn native, was arrested in 2007 on a gun charge during a traffic stop. He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to three years probation.