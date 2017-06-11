Twitter Reacts To Aaron Judge's 495-Foot Home Run

In case you missed it, New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge absolutely demolished a baseball on Sunday. The 25-year-old launched an 85 mph…something, 495 feet into the left field bleachers. Current and former players were quick to react on Twitter.

Check out the home run:

Sweet baby Jesus he hit that a long way. You could almost hear the baseball screaming as it left his bat.

Now take a look at some of the best responses:

Oh my lord that ball landed in queens 😂😂😂 https://t.co/iENeBfNX6t — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) June 11, 2017

#StartSpreadingTheNews Yankees Win great Job by Bullpen.. 👨🏽‍⚖️900ft homers, 🌟lin 2run homer, 🦑3run homer … WHAT A GAMEE!!!! — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) June 11, 2017

Aaron Judge is a freak!! https://t.co/ImWlJ5hZKw — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) June 11, 2017

Judge hits longest homer of 2017

Sent with @MLB At Bat That's Incredible! This baseball almost went 500 feet!!!!! https://t.co/6BsxT8vijE — Jesse Barfield (@JesseBarfield29) June 11, 2017

And here are some more reactions from around Twitter:

Aaron Judge has outdone himself. Never seen one go there. Amazing. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 11, 2017

Seriously what the F is going on with this Aaron Judge season? This guy is just the new Babe Ruth? I'm not at all happy for you @jacko2323 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 11, 2017

Batted Balls of 119+ MPH This Season: Aaron Judge – 4

Rest of MLB – 0 — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) June 10, 2017

If there was ever an Aaron Judge statue, this should be it. Including the catcher 😂😂#Yankees pic.twitter.com/zXwGfsS98n — Matthew Stucko (@MatthewStucko) June 11, 2017

495 feet for Aaron Judge. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/fIUAGGE5S6 — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 11, 2017

The lesson here? Aaron Judge is fun.