Twitter Reacts To Aaron Judge's 495-Foot Home Run

In case you missed it, New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge absolutely demolished a baseball on Sunday. The 25-year-old launched an 85 mph…something, 495 feet into the left field bleachers. Current and former players were quick to react on Twitter.
Check out the home run:
Sweet baby Jesus he hit that a long way. You could almost hear the baseball screaming as it left his bat.
Now take a look at some of the best responses:
And here are some more reactions from around Twitter:
The lesson here? Aaron Judge is fun.
