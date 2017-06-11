MLB USA Today Sports

Twitter Reacts To Aaron Judge's 495-Foot Home Run

MLB

In case you missed it, New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge absolutely demolished a baseball on Sunday. The 25-year-old launched an 85 mph…something, 495 feet into the left field bleachers. Current and former players were quick to react on Twitter.

Check out the home run:

Sweet baby Jesus he hit that a long way. You could almost hear the baseball screaming as it left his bat.

Now take a look at some of the best responses:

And here are some more reactions from around Twitter:

The lesson here? Aaron Judge is fun.

