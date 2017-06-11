VIDEO: DeAngelo Williams Is Training to Be a Pro Wrestler

DeAngelo Williams has played 11 NFL seasons, for the Panthers and Steelers, and remains unsigned this offseason. In the meantime, he is training in professional wrestling, where he’ll participate in the Impact PPV on July 2nd. It has surprised me over the years that more NFL players haven’t become pro wrestlers. In the 90’s, Lawrence Taylor, Kevin Greene, and Steve “Mongo” McMichael made the plunge.

It will be interesting to see where this journey takes Williams. Will it be a one-off, or can he catch on and make it a second career?