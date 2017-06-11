VIDEO: Kickboxer Murthel Groenhart KO's Opponent, Gets Attacked By Fans in Ring

Murthel Groenhart KO's Harut Grigorian and then gets assaulted in the ring. Protect yourself at all times. Chaos. #GLORY42 pic.twitter.com/LraVpsL8HL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 10, 2017

At the Glory 42 kickboxing event in Paris on Saturday, welterweight Harut Grigorian, for whatever reason, turned his back on Murthel Groenhart. Groenhart then unleashed a VICIOUS knockout punch to Grigorian’s face. The suckerpunch was not illegal, but it wasn’t exactly sportsmanlike either.

A group of fans, clearly believing this was a cheapshot, stormed the ring. Groenhart caught a haymaker to the face:

One of the craziest things I've ever seen at a fight. pic.twitter.com/ijAdtuF1NL — Todd Grisham (@GrishamMMA) June 10, 2017

“Some guy caught me with a hook to my face,” Groenhart said on the broadcast, via MMA Fighting. “I got my guard up. With those hands without gloves, it came through to my chin and my teeth. I think it’s broken [jaw], I don’t know. It hurts.”