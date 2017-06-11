WATCH: Michael Bradley's Incredible Goal Gives U.S. Shocking Early Lead Over Mexico

The United States men’s national team is playing in the vaunted Estadio Azteca against the Mexican national team tonight and got off to an incredible start. In just the sixth minute of the match, U.S. captain Michael Bradley scored on a gorgeous strike from 40 yards out that sailed over Mexico goal keeper Guillermo Ochoa’s head.

Check it out:

What a chip from Michael Bradley! 😱 Captain America has put the #USMNT up 1-0 early against Mexico. #USAvMEX https://t.co/AlBTYZTxeq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 12, 2017

What an incredible start for the Yanks, with a 1-0 lead early at Azteca.