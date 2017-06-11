WATCH: Michael Bradley's Incredible Goal Gives U.S. Shocking Early Lead Over Mexico

Soccer USA Today Sports

The United States men’s national team is playing in the vaunted Estadio Azteca against the Mexican national team tonight and got off to an incredible start. In just the sixth minute of the match, U.S. captain Michael Bradley scored on a gorgeous strike from 40 yards out that sailed over Mexico goal keeper Guillermo Ochoa’s head.

What an incredible start for the Yanks, with a 1-0 lead early at Azteca.

