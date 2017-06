In an event almost specifically tailored for local TV news, a Colorado bear briefly joined a 10-mile race between Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs, near Garden of the Gods, in Colorado.

Bear encounters are not uncommon this time of year, in that part of the country, and yet they are all delightful, provided they end peacefully.

Also, that bear could have dominated that race, as bears have what is known in the sports world as “deceptive speed.”