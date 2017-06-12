Bray Wyatt's Wife Files For Divorce, Accuses Him Of Cheating With WWE Rings Announcer JoJo

Bray Wyatt’s wife has filed for divorce, alleging infidelity in an explosive claim. Wyatt — whose real name is Windham Rotunda — is accused of having an affair with WWE ring announcer JoJo. He has denied the claim.

Wyatt’s wife, Samantha Rotunda accuses her 30-year-old husband of carrying on a relationship with the 23-year-old JoJo Offerman, who happens to be the daughter of former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jose Offerman. Samantha, 31, and Wyatt are college sweethearts who met at Troy University and have two daughters together.

Wyatt’s attorney has filed a counter-petition requesting to keep details of the proceedings from going public. Wyatt claims she has put the information out there simply to defame him and ruin his reputation. The pair was married in 2012 and separated in March after Samantha claims Wyatt walked out on her and their daughters.

Samantha is accusing Wyatt of “adultery and misdeeds” and has requested the judge award her the family’s home, along with child support, alimony and primary custody of their daughters.

