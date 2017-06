Having the best time with my love! #Sardinia A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Caroline Wozniacki and Spurs forward David Lee have been enjoying a European vacation this week. The above photo was shared by Wozniacki in Sardinia, while the below photo was shared by a fan of the duo in Monaco. Wozniacki has been hinting since last July that she and Lee are a couple.

Combo pic with nba player and tennis player thanks for the time #davidlee #carolinewozniacki A post shared by @restricted.a on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Flip the page for more photos