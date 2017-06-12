It Looks Like Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Could Actually Fight August 26th

Rumors that Floyd Weather and Conor McGregor are actually going to sign their match began yesterday when McGregor tweeted that “Something BIG is coming.”

The rumors went into overdrive on social media when this Twitter user, who I’ve never heard of but is verified, claimed he had a source inside Mayweather’s home that told him this:

Mayweather and McGregor just signed contract. Fight is on. — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) June 13, 2017

Shortly thereafter, ESPN reported:

Mayweather Promotions plans to request Aug. 26 from the Nevada State Athletic Commission as the date for the much-anticipated Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout in Las Vegas, a source with knowledge of the plan told ESPN’s Dan Rafael on Monday. A deal for the bout has yet to be finalized.

The world breathlessly awaits further confirmation on what by all accounts would be a profoundly lopsided sporting event.