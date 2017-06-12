Hawaii Offers Football Scholarship to an 11-year old 5th Grader

The University of Hawaii has offered a football scholarship to an 11-year old quarterback who is in 5th grade. The young player, Titan Lacaden, announced the offer on social media.

Lacaden’s other brother, who played college football at Nevada, confirmed the offer:

Beyond blessed to confirm that my 11 year old brother has received his very first D-1 football offer to the HomeTown team @HawaiiFootball https://t.co/PaA4E2GxCA — Jakey Lac (@JakeLacaden) June 11, 2017

What a fun start to the college football summer! A week ago, Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin offered a scholarship to a kid who just graduated 6th grade. That kid is the son of noted QB guru Steve Clarkson. The young player, Pierce Clarkson, is in the high school Class of 2023.

Middle school QBs (and even some basketball players) have been getting scholarship offers for years. But Hawaii going after a 5th grader seems like a bit much. Does a 5th grader even understand the concept of a scholarship? Is it going to make him want to work harder on his craft, or does it not matter because he already has an offer?