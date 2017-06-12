Icee-Chugging Contest Champion Eliminated in Next Round by Brain Freeze

The Memphis Redbirds deliver some solid between-inning entertainment by having local youths chug an Icee. It’s good, clean fun until some unlucky parent has to deal with a miserable stomach ache in the backseat. But the contest is not without its risks to the participants.
One unlucky but now-internet famous little guy found this out the hard way as he was stricken with a severe case of brain freeze. His facial expressions were delightful. Perhaps he can parlay this moment into a role as Hamilton Porter’s on in the next Sandlot reboot.
Comments