Icee-Chugging Contest Champion Eliminated in Next Round by Brain Freeze

Our man was not going to be denied in the Icee Chugging Contest. No matter the cost. No. Matter. The. Cost.#BrainFreeze #AutoZoneParkFun pic.twitter.com/swg1LMPP4P — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 11, 2017

The Memphis Redbirds deliver some solid between-inning entertainment by having local youths chug an Icee. It’s good, clean fun until some unlucky parent has to deal with a miserable stomach ache in the backseat. But the contest is not without its risks to the participants.

One unlucky but now-internet famous little guy found this out the hard way as he was stricken with a severe case of brain freeze. His facial expressions were delightful. Perhaps he can parlay this moment into a role as Hamilton Porter’s on in the next Sandlot reboot.