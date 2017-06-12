NBA USA Today Sports

Kevin Durant Should Have Gotten His 3rd Foul on this LeBron Dunk, and the Game Changed

Kevin Durant Should Have Gotten His 3rd Foul on this LeBron Dunk, and the Game Changed

NBA

Kevin Durant Should Have Gotten His 3rd Foul on this LeBron Dunk, and the Game Changed

The Cavs grabbed a fairly stunning 41-34 lead in the 2nd quarter of Game 5 on this LeBron dunk. After the slam, LeBron lobbied for a call, claiming he’d been fouled by Kevin Durant.

And … replays showed he had.

It would have been the 3rd foul on Durant, and he may have had to sit for awhile.

What happened next: A 24-4 Warriors run to seize control of the game. Durant had eight points in that spurt, two three-pointers and two free throws. The Warriors went on to own the quarter, 38-23, grabbing an 11-point halftime lead.

Durant would finish the 1st half with 21 points on just 10 shots in 18 minutes.

, , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home