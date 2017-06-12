Kevin Durant Should Have Gotten His 3rd Foul on this LeBron Dunk, and the Game Changed

The Cavs grabbed a fairly stunning 41-34 lead in the 2nd quarter of Game 5 on this LeBron dunk. After the slam, LeBron lobbied for a call, claiming he’d been fouled by Kevin Durant.

And … replays showed he had.

It would have been the 3rd foul on Durant, and he may have had to sit for awhile.

What happened next: A 24-4 Warriors run to seize control of the game. Durant had eight points in that spurt, two three-pointers and two free throws. The Warriors went on to own the quarter, 38-23, grabbing an 11-point halftime lead.

Durant would finish the 1st half with 21 points on just 10 shots in 18 minutes.