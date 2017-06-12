Mike Milbury Ruthlessly Heckled by Angry Nashville Predators Fan While On Air

The Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup on Nashville ice Sunday night, thanks to some late heroics from Patric Horqvist. As dejected Predators fans streamed out of Bridgestone Arena, one decided to give NBC analyst Mike Milbury a piece of his mind with some explicit language.

Milbury has been public enemy No. 1 in Nashville ever since he began what felt like a personal crusade against PK Subban. The argument could be made he had it coming.

While the fan may not have been the most cordial, his wishes will be fulfilled as Milbury and NBC head out of town. The only problem is that Lord Stanley Cup is as well.