Sean Weatherspoon's Wedding Reception Was Lit, and a Video of Him Dancing Shirtless is Going Viral
Jason Lisk | 22 minutes ago
Sean Weatherspoon, former Missouri and Atlanta Falcons linebacker who is currently a free agent, got married in Kansas City over the weekend. The wedding reception, which used the fantastic hashtag #spoonfuloflove2k17, included one viral video that you may have seen:
That is Weatherspoon, who ended up shirtless.
Jason Lisk
Managing Editor, The Big Lead
From Kansas City area
University of Missouri
University of Houston (J.D.)
