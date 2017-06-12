NFL USA Today Sports

Sean Weatherspoon's Wedding Reception Was Lit, and a Video of Him Dancing Shirtless is Going Viral

Sean Weatherspoon's Wedding Reception Was Lit, and a Video of Him Dancing Shirtless is Going Viral

Sean Weatherspoon, former Missouri and Atlanta Falcons linebacker who is currently a free agent, got married in Kansas City over the weekend. The wedding reception, which used the fantastic hashtag #spoonfuloflove2k17, included one viral video that you may have seen:

That is Weatherspoon, who ended up shirtless.

34 and 12 legendary #mizzoumade #SpoonfulofLove2k17

A post shared by Sean Weatherspoon (@spoonjones56) on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:24pm PDT

 

 

#SpoonfulOfLove2K17 was all time! 🔥Couldn’t be happier for two of my favorite people!

A post shared by Max Sutro (@maxsutro) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

 

