Roundup: Taylor Swift vs Katy Perry; Woman Seriously Injured Falling While Texting & the Penguins Are Champs Again

Pixie Lott, a singer/actress … fake news on twitter, no way! … “Scientists Have Found the Oldest Known Human Fossils” … police dog in Australia got fired for being too friendly … wild story: “Masquerading as Reporter, Assassin Hunted Putin Foes in Ukraine” … any coincidence that Taylor Swift put all her music online the same day Katy Perry released a new album? … “Warren Buffett’s $74.9 billion fortune could buy him every team in the NFL” … couldn’t make it through this brutal story about a 4-year old’s death due to “dry drowning” … there’s talk of a Northern Exposure revival, and while I liked the show, I’m not sure it’d do as well now … “Household debt has risen to record levels, but income has risen even more” …

Did Game 4 of the Finals feel rigged in the 1st quarter? And seven technicals, really? Also, interviews with Jared Dudley of the Suns, former NBA ref Tim Donaghy, and ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.[Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; Best-of, 30-Minute Podcast]

Pittsburgh won the Stanley Cup in six games. The Penguins are back-to-back champs. [Post-Gazette]

Smart move for Bruce Arena to start Paul Arriola; impressive 1-1 draw the Mexico on the road. Michael Bradley was pretty great. [Goal.com]

It’s braggy, but John Feinstein was right about Michael Jordan and Pat Riley was way wrong. [Seth’s Draft House]

Luke Kennard is the next Stephen Curry? Seems like a stretch. [Game Haus]

Darius Miles had his bankruptcy auction, and among the good items, somebody got an AR-15 assault rifle for just $500. [TMZ]

It’s the 25th anniversary of Sam Smith’s epic book, “The Jordan Rules.” [Ringer]

LeBron is building a nice little media empire. [WSJ]

Transitions are difficult, but ouch, 10 months after Gawker was bought, things are going poorly. [Business Insider]

It’s getting lost amid the NBA Finals talk, but my goodness, what is happening in the Louisville athletic department? [WDRB]

Texting and walking can be hazardous to your health. Pay attention, people.

After Aaron Judge hit the tape measure home run Sunday, he wore an awesome shirt.