VIDEO: Dennis Rodman Jr. Has a Nice-Looking Jumper

The above video, which comes from Ballervisions, was an exhibition game at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Ca. It features Spencer Freedman, a 2018 point guard commit to Harvard, and Dennis Rodman Jr.

The younger Rodman was profiled by USA Today’s high school sports site last February, when he was a freshman. It’s obviously difficult to glean too much meaningful intel for projection purposes from the video above, but his jumpshot is certainly more aesthetically pleasing than his father’s ever was, and it goes without saying that that’s critical for what the game of basketball has become.

Rodman Jr. is 6’4, and according to Max Preps averaged 19.6 points per game as a sophomore this past season.

Here are some more highlights tapes of Rodman Jr.: