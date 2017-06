Tristan Thompson got Klay Thompson to leave his feet on a pump fake and flipped him while going up for a shot attempt. Luckily for Thompson — and the Golden State Warriors — Draymond Green was there to catch the falling star before he crashed to the hardwood.

Green has a future in couple’s figure skating if there’s a strike or lockout.

Dray got a whole handful of Klay's Thompson pic.twitter.com/kU3n8NEg14 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 13, 2017

Also, the hand placement is classic Draymond. Something about that part of the body is a magnet for contact.