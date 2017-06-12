Yeah, Odell Beckham Works Out

"The rain falls on the just and unjust alike…" #ImBack A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Superstar wide receiver and human lightning rod Odell Beckham skipped the New York Giants’ 10 OTAs. During that time period, he hung out with assorted celebrities.

Beckham’s absence, believed to be related to his modest contract and wish for more, was dissected in great detail. Some wondered if he was staying in shape for the upcoming season.

Based on his Instagram post on Sunday night, the answer is yes. Beckham definitely works out and will be in attendance for the team’s three-day minicamp this week.

Is this the future of the NFL: high-profile players posting their own workouts in lieu of attending OTAs? Seems like a pretty wise way to control the conversation.