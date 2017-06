Rihanna was at the center of the action during Game 1 of the NBA Final and evidently stayed engaged for the rest of the series. Following the Golden State Warriors’ Game 5 victory, the pop star took to Instagram to post some memes. Brace yourself. There is a lot going on in this internet content.

#LongLiveTheKing #KingisStillKingBitch (whispers congrats to KD, cause….ROCNation) BUT: me and @mdollas11 beefing all summer!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

😢 #childish A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 13, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

As a nation we deserve a serious follow-up piece on Rihanna fans who got the totality of their NBA Finals news from her social media feed. Would love to hear what they think went down.