Christian Hackenberg Cannot Stop Hitting Reporters With Errant Passes

The Christian Hackenberg Experience pic.twitter.com/CszEeSyUOt — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) June 13, 2017

Christian Hackenberg failed to connect on a pass attempt during New York Jets minicamp today and the media is loving it. Personally, it doesn’t seem like it was that bad of a throw. But it’s worth pointing out that Hackenberg seems to have made a habit of hitting reporters with his errant heaves.

He did so twice during OTAs last week.

When Hackenberg misses… he really misses. He threw just two interceptions in team drills, but nearly tossed six others. And I’m not talking about a receiver falling down. I’m saying the defender just dropped the ball. Other times, the wideout/running back/tight end was wide open, and Hackenberg sailed it over his head or bounced it to him. That can’t happen. In the three media-open OTAs, Hackenberg hit reporters with passes twice.

In practice, it’s not a terrible strategy. Reporters are a needy bunch and many dream of putting on the pads themselves. Involving them in a play every now and again so they write nice things about you can only help a quarterback’s prospects.