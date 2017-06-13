Hassan Whiteside's Girlfriend Sang Him Happy Birthday

Hassan Whiteside has had one of the most remarkable career turnarounds in NBA history. Drafted in 2010, he played sparingly and was out of the league by 2012. He then spent two seasons bouncing from the D-League and overseas and briefly signed with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Then out of nowhere he averaged 11.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Heat in 2014-2015. Last season he led the league in blocks and then signed a huge contract. This season he averaged career highs in points (17) and rebounds (14.7 – good enough to lead the league.) Today he turned 28 years old and was serenaded by girlfriend Ashly Ariza.

Once the clock pass 12 , sick or not you still sing to me I appreciate you @ashlyariza A post shared by Hassan whiteside (@hassanwhiteside) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

The couple has been together for at least a year. Earlier this week Whiteside bought his mom a new house.

