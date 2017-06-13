Here are Some Fun U.S. Open Prop Bets

The U.S. Open starts on Thursday at Erin Hills and BookMaker.eu released some interesting prop bets.

Winning Score

Under Par -220

Even Par +550

+1 to +2 +450

+3 or higher +650

Will Phil Mickelson play in the 2017 U.S. Open?

Yes +1000

No -3500

Will there be an eagle on No. 18 during fourth round?

Yes -150

No +120

Number of birdies on No. 18 during fourth round?

Over 15.5 (-115)

Under 15.5 (-115)

Most strokes recorded on any hole (not including playoff)

Over 8.5 (-115)

Under 8.5 (-115)

Lowest 18-hole score (not including playoff)

Over 66 (-110)

Under 66 (-120)

Will anyone break the U.S. Open 18-hole scoring record of 63?

Yes +550

No -1300

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes -140

No +110

Will the winner come from behind to win during the fourth round?

Yes -200

No +160

Will there be a wire-to-wire winner?

Yes +500

No -900

Will there be a playoff?

Yes +300

No -400

Winner headwear

Hat -1300

Visor +700

No headwear +4500

Who will the winner hug first? (excluding caddie)

Child +220

Parent +600

Wife/Girlfriend +155

Wife holding child +300

No hug +900