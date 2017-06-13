Here are Some Fun U.S. Open Prop Bets

The U.S. Open starts on Thursday at Erin Hills and BookMaker.eu released some interesting prop bets.
Winning Score
Under Par -220
Even Par +550
+1 to +2 +450
+3 or higher +650
Will Phil Mickelson play in the 2017 U.S. Open?
Yes +1000
No -3500
Will there be an eagle on No. 18 during fourth round?
Yes -150
No +120
Number of birdies on No. 18 during fourth round?
Over 15.5 (-115)
Under 15.5 (-115)
Most strokes recorded on any hole (not including playoff)
Over 8.5 (-115)
Under 8.5 (-115)
Lowest 18-hole score (not including playoff)
Over 66 (-110)
Under 66 (-120)
Will anyone break the U.S. Open 18-hole scoring record of 63?
Yes +550
No -1300
Will there be a hole-in-one?
Yes -140
No +110
Will the winner come from behind to win during the fourth round?
Yes -200
No +160
Will there be a wire-to-wire winner?
Yes +500
No -900
Will there be a playoff?
Yes +300
No -400
Winner headwear
Hat -1300
Visor +700
No headwear +4500
Who will the winner hug first? (excluding caddie)
Child +220
Parent +600
Wife/Girlfriend +155
Wife holding child +300
No hug +900
