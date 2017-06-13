Golf USA Today Sports

Here are Some Fun U.S. Open Prop Bets

The U.S. Open starts on Thursday at Erin Hills and BookMaker.eu released some interesting prop bets.

Winning Score

Under Par -220
Even Par +550
+1 to +2 +450
+3 or higher +650

Will Phil Mickelson play in the 2017 U.S. Open?

Yes +1000
No -3500

Will there be an eagle on No. 18 during fourth round?

Yes -150
No +120

Number of birdies on No. 18 during fourth round?

Over 15.5 (-115)
Under 15.5 (-115)

Most strokes recorded on any hole (not including playoff)

Over 8.5 (-115)
Under 8.5 (-115)

Lowest 18-hole score (not including playoff)

Over 66 (-110)
Under 66 (-120)

Will anyone break the U.S. Open 18-hole scoring record of 63?

Yes +550
No -1300

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes -140
No +110

Will the winner come from behind to win during the fourth round?

Yes -200
No +160

Will there be a wire-to-wire winner?

Yes +500
No -900

Will there be a playoff?

Yes +300
No -400

Winner headwear

Hat -1300
Visor +700
No headwear +4500

Who will the winner hug first? (excluding caddie)

Child +220
Parent +600
Wife/Girlfriend +155
Wife holding child +300
No hug +900

