Kent State Offensive Lineman Tyler Heintz Dies After Conditioning Drills

Kent State has released a statement confirming the death of freshman offensive lineman Tyler Heintz, who was rushed to the hospital following conditioning drills on Tuesday. A cause of death has yet to be determined. Heintz is the second Kent State football player to die in the past four years.

The school’s statement follows:

Today, the Kent State University family mourns the tragic loss of one of our student-athletes, freshman football player Tyler Heintz. Tyler was transported to a local hospital by paramedics this morning following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. The cause of death is not yet known. Tyler was from Kenton, Ohio, and planned to study marketing and entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration. Tyler was recruited as a rising star on our offensive line. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends, as well as Coach Haynes and the team, our athletics staff and our student-athletes.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Heintz was unresponsive when firefighters were called to Dix Stadium at just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center where doctors reportedly worked on him for two hours. Heintz was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.