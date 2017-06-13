Kevin Durant Is Surprisingly Terrible at Drinking Beer

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant etched his place in history last night as the Golden State Warriors clinched their second title in three years. Durant averaged 35.2 points in the series and answered every challenge LeBron James, the best player on the planet, lobbed in his direction and looked comfortable doing it.

Negotiating the beer-soaked postgame locker room proved a more difficult task.

He spit out a domestic light variety of suds like a teenager who thinks it tastes gross.

Kevin Durant does not like beer. pic.twitter.com/3zt8jhAnro — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 13, 2017

He did the world’s worst impression of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Kevin Durant, Stone Cold Steve Austin beer smash attempt. pic.twitter.com/BzbpcHRAJP — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 13, 2017

What was this all about? Does Durant not remember his first beer? He actually alluded to a possible explanation during his media availability.

“I’m talking too much at this point,” he said :I had a couple too many beers. I haven’t had a beer since February. So to have a beer right now and come talk to you guys, it feels great.”

Very weird and troubling. Maybe the sports-shouters can address what impact this display will have on his legacy.