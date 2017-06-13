LaVar Ball Went on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Let Lonzo Tag Along

LaVar Ball appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night alongside the merchandise he’s selling. Ball also invited his oldest son, Lonzo Ball, along and even let him sit in the first seat while he shouted bad puns and worse declarations over him towards Bill Simmons’ close personal friend.

Kimmel did a great job of guiding the Balls through all their greatest hits. Everybody can beat Michael Jordan. Buy my book shoes. Lonzo wants to play for the Lakers. The last few weeks have been so slow without LaVar Ball.

I really can’t wait to see the track suit LaVar dresses Lonzo in for the draft. Seriously, he’s going to look like Matthew Lesko, but with B’s instead of question marks.