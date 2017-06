After the Warriors held off LeBron and took to the podium to accept their trophy for the 2nd time in three years, ESPN’s Doris Burke began interviewing Stephen Curry … and then his daughter, Riley, became the start of the show:

Riley Curry is enjoying herself pic.twitter.com/rlh6R3mVXx — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 13, 2017

Riley Curry using the championship trophy as a mirror 😂 pic.twitter.com/I9oplDprlL — -A✨ (@annmol_JLC) June 13, 2017

She’s always performed impressively on the biggest stages:

Okay, guys. Let's get to the real show: Riley Curry's post game interview. pic.twitter.com/K9Z3kNOB6D — Pudgy Agustin ♔ (@pudgylalaLove) June 13, 2017

Who can forget this gem?

This account is henceforth a Riley Curry fan club, just FYI pic.twitter.com/bqTFOs0gaP — childish branzino (@mandyapolis) June 13, 2017