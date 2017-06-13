Roundup: The Warriors are Champions Again; Ranking the Best Movies of 21st Century & Julius Randle Is Shredded

Candice Swanepoel, a model … NY Times ranks the best movies (so far) of the 21st century … are the Kardashian sisters stealing from struggling black designers? … excellent profile of NBC’s Katy Tur, who has battled with Donald Trump for about two years now … “Man jailed after police find 5 malnourished kids living among bugs, feces and rotten food” … there’s now video of the Kala Brown rescue from a storage unit in 2016 … really liked this piece: “Is TV’s Age of the Antihero Finally Over?” … 25-year old teacher in North Carolina allegedly had sex with three teenage students at the school … the found the guy in Portland who stole a wedding ring off a stabbing victim’s finger …

Julius Randle went from doughy to cut in three weeks? That before photo doesn’t look like the body of an NBA player. [Men’s Fitness]

The Warriors went 16-1 and surely for the rest of the week we’ll debate whether or not they’re the best team of all-time. [SF Chronicle]

Harvard landed another really Top 100 player. Tommy Amaker has a nice pipeline to Los Angeles. [Scout.com]

Extremely sad to hear how badly John Saunders struggled with depression and the suicidal thoughts he had. [SI.com]

Boy, the good stories about the Jets just keep rolling in! Guys, may want to dial it back a bit – we don’t want to scare Sam Darnold off. [NY Post]

Did Game 4 of the Finals feel rigged in the 1st quarter? And seven technicals, really? Also, interviews with Jared Dudley of the Suns, former NBA ref Tim Donaghy, and ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.[Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; Best-of, 30-Minute Podcast]

A list of the 50 greatest players in New Jersey basketball history. I’m a bit surprised Bobby Hurley is only 33. [NJ.com]

It’s summer, so time to complain about the length of boring baseball games. [WEEI]

Of course the NFL Network wants its talent to stick to football on social media. Fans know they can get politics elsewhere. [SBJ]

I’m kind of loving how the NBA draft is growing online. Not quite NFL draft levels, but there’s certainly a market for the NBA draft. [Philly.com]

Admit it – you’re excited to see Allen Iverson play 3-on-3 this summer.

Is it me or does Rough Night just look … not that good? Bad moms was awesome. I’m not sure this will be.