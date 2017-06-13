WATCH: Yasiel Puig Appears To Flip Off Fans After Home Run

Yasiel Puig unleashed the double bird on Tuesday night after launching a home run off of Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer. The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder launched a two-run blast out to right center in the top of the second inning, and after rounding the bases he appeared to aim his two-fingered salute in the direction of some fans.

Check it out:

Yasiel Puig cranks a deep fly ball over the wall in right-center field for his 10th home run of the season, scoring Chris Taylor!!! pic.twitter.com/L2L7uZcuBo — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) June 13, 2017

And now for a close-up:

You stay classy Yasiel.