Andre Iguodala Says There Might Be Somebody Different in Oval Office By Time Warriors Decide on White House Visit

Andre Iguodalaspoke with Sam Amick of USA Today before Game 5 of the NBA Final about the potential of a White House visit. Yesterday, stories emerged that the Golden State Warriors had already unanimously voted to not visit the White House, but there was no actual sourcing for any of those stories.

When asked about the Warriors’ decision, Iguodala said the team would follow the lead of Steph Curry, and also threw out that the circumstances could change since any potential visit would be several months away.

“We’re going to do what our leader (Curry) does,” Iguodala said. “I think we handle (the White House situation) when it gets there. I mean, it may be different. There might be somebody different in (office). That’s a realistic thing to say though, right? So you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Iguodala also added that he was a “hell, naw” personally on visiting Donald Trump. The guess here is that Trump will send a tweet complaining about the Warriors in a few weeks, and there will be no invitation extended.